Chennai Metro phase II project will tower over 3 flyovers and Kathipara grade separator

Chennai Metro Rail Limited will construct an overpass between Mugalivakkam and Ramapuram at an estimated cost of ₹350 crore

The Chennai Metro’s phase II project will tower over three flyovers and a grade separator when completed.

Of the three corridors in the 118.9-km phase II project, the crossovers, where the Metro trains run over flyovers, are in the stretch between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur. Trains will zip over the Porur and Medavakkam flyovers, the Kathipara grade separator and another yet-to-be built flyover between Mugalivakkam and Ramapuram.

This new proposed flyover will be built by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), and will be constructed as a 3-km-long four-lane structure that will help motorists cross Ramapuram Road junction, DLF junction and Mugalivakkam junction on the Mount-Poonamallee Road. The flyover, initially proposed by the Highways Department, will cost ₹350 crore to construct. The department will pay the amount to CMRL to design and execute the project. The flyover will be at level one and trains will run on level two.

Sources in the Highways Department said the three junctions warranted a flyover since traffic had exceeded 1.5 lakh passenger car units (PCUs) per day three years ago. The Ramapuram Road junction witnesses very high traffic volume — over 15,000 (PCUs) per hour during rush hour.

Land acquisition will be minimal since the road is already six lanes and the entire structure, along with the Metro, will be along the median.

The columns will be 2 m wide. It will take two years to construct the flyover portion.

According to officials of CMRL, they will award the contract for this work sometime this year and begin work subsequently. “We will take care and make sure the foundations are stronger in such cases. We have done this before in Vadapalani and Alandur. We are hoping to finish it on time, but that will depend on the lockdown and restrictions as well,” an official said.

The Vadapalani flyover, the core structure of which was constructed by the CMRL, is independent of the adjacent metro rail station.