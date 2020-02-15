Chennai Metro decides to step up frisking of passengers at stations

After a high-level review meeting held recently, Chennai Metro Rail has decided to improve frisking of passengers and baggage checking at all stations.

Sources said a few officials at the meeting had raised concerns that frisking of passengers has to be thorough and no one should be missed. “A key point in the discussion was that some of the passengers are left out without being checked in some stations. Also, there attention has to be given while scanning baggage too, especially at Chennai Central and Chennai airport Metro Rail stations,” a source said.

A few passengers have taken to Twitter to express their concern. Pawan Kumar, a commuter posted: “@cmrlofficial you have major security issue at airport metro where a passenger can simply buy a token and enter the metro train without going through the security check That too on republic day. I don’t find it right or safe at all.”

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the security and frisking of passengers has been very diligent and there are no lapses. “We don’t leave any passenger without frisking or checking. We are thorough with scanning of baggage too and the security personnel employed monitor everything without fail. If passengers have any problem, they can always reach out to the station controller or call the customer care,” an official said.

There are CCTV cameras at all levels of the stations; based on the size of each station, there are about 60-120 cameras in stations, officials said.