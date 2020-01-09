Chennai Literary Festival commences

Scientists have become slaves to reason by leading a scientific life and it was important for them to have various artforms in life, said T. Ramasami, former Union Secretary of Science and Technology.

Addressing the 7th edition of the Chennai Literary Festival at Madras University, he said unlike science, art cannot be confined to certain standards.

‘Art creates knowledge’

“Science formulates knowledge whereas art creates knowledge,” he said at the inaugural of the festival organised by the Department of English in collaboration with the Chennai Literary Association

Mr. Ramasami said, “Art not only aids in the development of the personality but also gives us psychic pleasure which is non-intrusive to the body compared to drugs which create harmful effects on our body.”

P. Duraisamy, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, presided over the event.

The festival spans three days and around 45 workshops are being conducted across various colleges in the city which are affiliated to the University of Madras.

Canadian studies, Australian studies, cultural studies etc. are some of the topics to be covered during the workshops.

N. Sudhakar, President of CLF, S. Armstrong, Head, Department of English, University of Madras, and Syed Hassan, Secretary, CLF, were present on the occasion.