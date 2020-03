Chennai engagements for March 15, 2020

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Dhamal Perundevi, G 2, Melody Castle, 3 Soundarapandian St., Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: R. Aravindan, Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Memorial Hall, George Avenue, Poes Garden, 10.30 a.m.

Periyapuranam: Panasai Murthi, Natesan Co-operative Training Institute of Management, Anna Nagar West, 5 p.m.

Manisha Panchangam: Satyavratananda, Samskrita Bharati Hall, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, 8.30 a.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, T-75, 30th Crowss St., Tiger Varadachary Rd., Besant Nagar, 3 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha: Conclusion of Bharat Nritya Utsav 2020, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

T.S. Srinivasan Centre for Polytechnic College and Advanced Training: 11th Graduation ceremony, TVS School Rd., Vanagaram, 10.30 a.m.

Lit The Light: Programme on ‘Lit The Light’s Read Fest - 2020 Chennai’ - Exclusively for the Visually Challenged, Presidency College, Kamarajar Salai, 9 a.m.

All India Annai Sonia Gandhi Women’s Welfare Peravai: International Women’s Day celebrations, Tana Street, Purasawalkam, 2 p.m.

New Prince Shri Bhavani College of Engineering and Technology: 8th Graduation Day, Gowrivakkam, 10 a.m.

Prince Shri Venkateshwara Arts and Science College: 20th Graduation Day celebrations, Gowrivakkam, 10 a.m.

Chennai Metro Rail: Medical Camp and cultural programmes, Tirumangalam Metro Station, 4 p.m.

Krishna Sweets and Humour Club of T. Nagar: Meeting, The Stenographers Guild, T. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre: Free Diabetes Eye and Foot Camp, Near Ayyappan temple, 7 a.m.

Nanbargal Kudumba Narpani Manram: Launch of book on ‘Manitha Adisayam Vaizhvin Ragasiyam’Guruchandra Thirumana Maligai, Mahakavi Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.