Chennai Engagements for February 21, 2020

RELIGION

Acharyan: Suguvanam, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya MHSS., Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram, 6.45 p.m.

Sivarathri: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Exodus: Inauguration of 9th edition of Global Isai Festival, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery, 6 p.m.

Layapriya: 28th year Mahashivarathri musical night, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Sahitya Akademi: Poetry Readings on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Guna Complex, 443, Anna Salai, Teynampet, 5.30 p.m.

Ministry of Textiles and Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts: Inauguration of Indian Handicrafts Expo - Crafts from North Eastern States Kala Kumbh, Chennai Citi Centre, Mylapore, 3 p.m.

GENERAL

The Aeronutical Society of India: Inauguration of meeting and conference on Recent developments in Aerospace and Defence Technology, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Padur, 11 a.m.

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering: SSN Gradiuation Day, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Minister K.P. Anbalagan participates, Kalavakkam, Noon

CREDAI: Inauguration of 13th edition of FAIRPRO - Chennai’s biggest property festival, Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam participates, Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, 9.30 a.m.

Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development: 2nd convocation, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju participates, Sriperumbudur, 10.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Dr. J Jayalalitha Fisheries University: Inauguration of workshop on Boost-up Blue Economy in Tamil Nadu through Coastal Cage Farming and Deep Sea Fishing, Minister D. Jayakumar participates, DMR Complex, Vaniyanchavadi, 10 a.m.

Tamil Development Department: World Mother Tongue Day celebrations, International Institute of Tamil Studies, Taramani, 11.30 a.m.

Department of Mathematics - Anna University: The Ramanujan endowment lecture on ‘Combinatorial Algorithms based on Hadamard Product of Polynomials, Srinivasa Ramanujan Hall, Guindy, 10.30 a.m .

Roja Muthiah Research Library: Prof. V. Arasu Mani Vizha Arakkatalai Lecture, 3rd Cross St., Institutional Area, Taramani, 5.30 p.m.

National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures: Talk on Dravidian Temple Architecture and Construction Techniques Session 17: Thirukovil Nirmanam - Gopuram, IC&SR Hall, IIT Madras, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Intellect Design Arena and School of Design Thinking: MoU Signing ceremony, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Vadapalani Campus: Programme on Cloud Computing and E-Mobilityt Conclave, Vadapalani, 9.30 a.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of Creating Entrepreneurs for Tomorrow programme ANGADI 2020, Ramapuram, 9 a.m.

Resource Centre for the Differently Abled - Loyola College: Intercollegiate Cultural meet THEIA 2020, Nungambakkam, 9.15 a.m.

Madras School of Social Work: Conference on ‘Democracy and Citizenship’, Casa Major Rd., Egmore, 10 a.m.

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda (Evening) College: Graduation Day, Sir P.S. .Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, 3.30 p.m.

Quaid-E-Milleth Government Women’s College: Graduation Day, Anna Salai, 10 a.m.

D.R.B.C.C,.C.Hindu College: Programme on ‘Influence on Neuro Science and Technology of Pedagogy of Higher Education’, Pattabiram, 10 a.m.

Annai Veilankanni’s College For Women: Job Fair, VGP Salai, Saidapet, 9.30 a.m.

Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan SSS.: Inauguration of PSBB Mun, Lake First Main Rd., Nungambakkam, 8.30 a.m.

SRM Nightingale MHSS.: KG and Primary Annual Day, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha Mini Hall, T. Nagar, 4.30 p.m.

Society of Auditors: Talk on ‘Analysis of the Finance Bill 2020’, 4/180, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

