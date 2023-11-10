HamberMenu
Chennai electrician, engaged in repair work, electrocuted

Police said the 47-year-old was repairing an electrical fault at a customer’s house when he was electrocuted and died

November 10, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man, engaged in repairing an electrical fault at a house in Chennai, was electrocuted on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Abhiramapuram police have filed a case and are investigating. 

Police said S. Murthy, a resident of Valleeswaran Thottam of Mandaveli, was an electrician who was repairing an electrical fault at a house when he suffered an electric shock. Immediately, the residents of the house took took him to a nearby private hospital where he was pronounced ‘brought dead’. 

The Abhiramapuram police, on being alerted about the death, sent the body of the victim to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

