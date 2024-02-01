Chennai Corporation to set up large bio-CNG plants for supplying energy back to waste generators

February 01, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation is set to launch large bio-CNG plants to create a circular economy from biodegradable waste, supplying energy back to waste generators to reduce carbon emission from fossil fuels.

An expert committee meeting is scheduled this week in the city to review the draft Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) of bio-CNG plants, including the 500-tonne capacity plant in Perungudi.

The draft DFR was submitted by the consultant on December 14, 2023. Stakeholder meeting will be conducted after incorporating the suggestions of the expert committee and stakeholders and the final DFR will be sent to the government for administrative sanction. Once big plants are launched, the waste processing is expected to improve in the city and bio-CNG is likely to be supplied to automobile gas stations.

Pointing to the road towards net zero emissions and the need for stronger innovations from local bodies and citizens from all walks of life, Government of India has urged cities such as Chennai to focus on large bio-CNG plants. The purified bio-CNG comprises more than 90-95% Methane, which is compressed and supplied back to restaurants in cylinders in the city. Bio-CNG is used as an alternative to LPG and it is economical and very efficient.

Chennai Corporation has launched two plants with 100 tonne capacity in Madhavaram and Chetpet. Another five plants with 100 tonne capacity are in various stages of construction in Sholinganallur, Madhavaram and Koyambedu. Another plant with 550 tonne capacity will process wet waste generated from markets and bulk waste generators of northern and western zones, such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar.

Mahasakthi Bio-Enercon, in partnership with Chennai Corporation through its SPV - Spark Bio Gas Private Limited, has established its large-scale biogas generation and bottling plant at Chinnasekkadu village, Madhavaram. The plant is designed to convert 100 tonnes of organic municipal solid waste to produce 4,000 kg of bio-CNG and 30,000 kg of organic manure per day.