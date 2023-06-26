Chennai Corporation to re-establish surplus canals of minor tanks

June 26, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government is likely to acquire private land or adopt land pooling methodology to re-establish surplus canals of minor tanks in 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation to mitigate flooding.

In the first phase, the Corporation is likely to re-establish surplus canals at an estimated cost of ₹44 crore. Once a proper study is completed in the city, the extent of private land required for the project would be known.

After the State government approves land pooling for the project, larger parcels of private land will be handed over by owners to the civic agency for the project. After the project is implemented, a portion of the developed land will be returned to the owners, the officials said.

Forty-nine minor irrigation tanks in the 15 zones are expected to be surveyed for re-establishing surplus canals. “Land acquisition may be challenging. So, land pooling is expected to be adopted,” said an official.

The absence of surplus canals has increased the risk of floods in many zones of the Corporation. The surplus water flows through the Corporation areas to Parithipattu tank in Avadi, Ayapakkam tank and Koladi tank. The surplus water from these tanks flow into Ambattur lake, causing flooding in many areas.

“In Nanmangalam tank, there is no surplus canal. The flood waters flow through residential areas. We have to re-establish a surplus canal. All tanks should get a regulator to mitigate flooding,” said an official. Work on some tanks, including those in Porur and Semmencherry, has been taken up.

“Work on surplus canals of Perumbakkam tank is also challenging,” said an official. In Cooum basin, Ayanambakkam tank does not have adequate canals. Many tanks such as Mogappair, Padi and Nolambur have disappeared. “We have to construct more storm-water drains in such areas,” said an official.