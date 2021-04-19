Chennai

Chennai Corporation to initiate action against actor

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the police have decided to initiate action against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks questioning the government for administering a COVID-19 vaccine to actor Vivekh, who died a day later. Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said a case would be filed against the actor.

Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan had demanded that the government stop imposing restrictions on the industry and questioned the decision of the government officials to administer the vaccine to Vivekh.

Vivekh died one day after officials organised a vaccination awareness programme during which the actor was administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the presence of senior officials. Mr. Prakash said discussions were held with the police to prevent the dissemination of misleading and vexatious remarks against COVID-19 containment measures, which have a scientific basis.

“Actor Vivekh was a great human being who campaigned against superstition. His last message was about the need for vaccination to contain the spread of COVID-19. As a mark of respect towards him, we have to promote the spread of awareness about the scientific methods of COVID-19 containment. Vaccination is key to containment,” the Corporation Commissioner said.

