Chennai Corporation to increase the number of COVID tests

All the cases detected so far were mild, no clusters found, says Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner

December 25, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Health and Family Welfare Department and Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (TNDPHPM) instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation to increase the number of COVID-19 tests as many people in Kerala and other countries have tested positive for JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

According to Additional Chief Secretary and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan, all the cases detected so far were mild and no clusters have emerged. The tests — as many as 500 a day — are being done to identify symptomatic cases in the city.

“From December 1 to 24, 9,969 special medical camps were conducted to benefit 5,64,958 people. The focus is to curb waterborne and foodborne diseases, such as malaria and dengue. As the number of persons testing positive for the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 is increasing in 52 countries and in Kerala, the Health and Family Welfare Department and Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine instructed the Chennai Corporation to increase testing, raise awareness among people to avoid crowding and practice social distancing and hand-washing, specifically among the immune-compromised people such as those undergoing treatment for non-communicable illnesses and pregnant women.”

According to Dr. Radhakrishnan, “In Chennai city, under the limits of the GCC, as of December 24, there were 66 active cases which were mild and there has been no hospitalisation for severe symptoms. Most cases were detected when people were being screened for other health issues.

