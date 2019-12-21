Chennai

Chennai Corporation-run gym, e-seva centres in Vepery need a revamp

The Chennai Corporation-run e-seva centre on Stringer Street in Vepery.

The Chennai Corporation-run e-seva centre on Stringer Street in Vepery.  

more-in

The gym is under lock-and-key and the e-seva centre opens only for a few hours every day

On a quiet lane behind the office of the Chennai City Commissioner of Police, two buildings housing government utility providers are lying in a state of neglect.

The Greater Chennai Corporation-owned gym and e-seva centre on Stringer Street remain unused. The space is turning into a dump yard.

The gym is under lock-and-key and the e-seva centre opens only for a few hours every day. The open space outside the building is becoming a shelter for the homeless, say residents. “Besides, lack of facilities at both the buildings are forcing people from visiting. A complete revamp of these public utilities will encourage residents to avail the government services,” says S. Rajan, a resident of Vepery.

Built more than a decade ago by the Corporation, the gym was an instant hit. Youngsters from the neighbourhood thronged the facility.

During its busy days, the e-seva centre was opened on all days (except Sundays and second Saturdays). Now, the centre is almost of defunct mainly due to lack of visitors.

“Steps will be taken to revamp the two facilities soon,” says a Corporation official.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 4:46:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-corporation-run-gym-e-seva-centres-in-vepery-need-a-revamp/article30367135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY