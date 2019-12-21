Chennai Corporation-run gym, e-seva centres in Vepery need a revamp

On a quiet lane behind the office of the Chennai City Commissioner of Police, two buildings housing government utility providers are lying in a state of neglect.

The Greater Chennai Corporation-owned gym and e-seva centre on Stringer Street remain unused. The space is turning into a dump yard.

The gym is under lock-and-key and the e-seva centre opens only for a few hours every day. The open space outside the building is becoming a shelter for the homeless, say residents. “Besides, lack of facilities at both the buildings are forcing people from visiting. A complete revamp of these public utilities will encourage residents to avail the government services,” says S. Rajan, a resident of Vepery.

Built more than a decade ago by the Corporation, the gym was an instant hit. Youngsters from the neighbourhood thronged the facility.

During its busy days, the e-seva centre was opened on all days (except Sundays and second Saturdays). Now, the centre is almost of defunct mainly due to lack of visitors.

“Steps will be taken to revamp the two facilities soon,” says a Corporation official.