Chennai Corporation launches WhatsApp number for services

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a bouquet of WhatsApp services for residents.

Residents can choose from 12 categories of services such as COVID-19 related information, COVID-19 vaccination centres, registration of complaint, complaint status, online services – birth/death certificate, property tax payment, professional tax payment, trade license schedule, building plan submission, social media updates of GCC and important helplines. Residents can send their requests on WhatsApp to +919499933644.