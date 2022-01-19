Chennai

Chennai Corporation reserves 16 wards for women from Scheduled Castes

The Greater Chennai Corporation has reserved the post of councillors in 84 wards for women in the general category and 16 wards for women from Scheduled Castes (SC). Besides this, 16 other wards have been reserved for SC candidates.

According to a notification issued by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, wards 3, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 45, 62, 72, 73, 99, 108, 117, 144 and 200 have been reserved for Scheduled Caste (General).

Wards 28, 31, 46, 47, 52, 53, 59, 70, 74, 77, 85, 111, 120, 135, 159 and 196 have been reserved for Scheduled Caste Women.

The 84 wards reserved for Women (General) are 2, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, 26, 33, 34, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 48, 51, 58, 61, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 71, 75, 76, 79, 81, 83, 87, 88, 91, 93, 95, 96, 97, 98, 100, 101, 102, 103, 107, 109, 112, 113, 115, 118, 119, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 128, 131, 132, 134, 136, 147, 149, 150, 152, 153, 157, 158, 160, 161, 163, 164, 167, 171, 173, 174, 175, 179, 180, 183, 185, 187, 188, 191, and 197.

Egmore MLA I. Paranthaman said the reservation was expected to improve welfare measures for the weaker sections of the society.


