Chennai Corporation official, involved in sexual harassment case, absconding, police say

The All Women Police, High Court, has launched a manhunt to nab a suspended Chennai Corporation official, charged with sexually harassing a temporary woman staff member.
Kamalakannan, 39, an assistant engineer of Royapuram Zone, Chennai Corporation, has been placed under suspension for harassing a 19-year-old woman, who was working as a temporary staff member. After an audio recording of his conversation with her went viral over social media networks and mobile messaging platforms, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash placed the engineer under suspension based on a preliminary enquiry.
The woman has been working since April, and used to take the temperatures and oxygen levels of residents, in the civic body’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
Based on her complaint, the All Women Police, High Court opened a first information report (FIR) and booked the engineer under section 354A (Sexual Harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.
Police sources said a special team of police personnel went to his house and his office for an enquiry. “The suspect was not there. We are searching for him now, as he is absconding,” said a senior police officer.
