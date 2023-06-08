Chennai Corporation launches online pet licence system

June 08, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R. Priya on Thursday launched an online pet animal registration system to issue pet licences for dogs and cats in the city.

As many as 40,000 pet dogs and 20,000 cats are expected to be covered in the initiative, an official said. The system would be expanded for birds and other animals soon, the official said. “We want to ascertain if an anti-rabies vaccine is administered to pet dogs and cats. The pet licence will be approved only if the vaccine is administered,” said the official.

Residents have been advised to visit the pet clinics of Greater Chennai Corporation in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Kannamapet and Meenambakkam to get free anti-rabies vaccine. Veterinary doctors will administer the vaccine for dogs and cats from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Corporation has imposed certain conditions for issuance of pet licences, including controlled breeding and disposal of waste. The pet animals should be maintained without causing any disturbance to the neighbourhood.

“Labrador and German Shepherd are the common breeds in Chennai homes,” said another official. The Corporation has enumerated 57,360 street dogs in 2018. The data generated by the online system of registration will help evolve animal birth control policy, said the official.

Residents are requested to register online https://bit.ly/3MV1Kbf

Once the veterinary doctor approves the licence, the payment link will be provided. After payment of ₹50 for the licence, the residents will be permitted to download the licence, which is valid for one year. The renewal of licence can be done online, said the official.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Joint Commissioner Shankar Lal Kumawat were present.