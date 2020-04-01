Chennai Corporation launches ‘Corona Monitoring’ app

The Greater Chennai Corporation launched a ‘Corona Monitoring app’ which can be downloaded from its website.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that if any resident of the city has symptoms, which include fever, dry cough and breathlessness, he /she will have to take a picture of their door or a selfie from their homes and send it in. “It will reach our server and instantly we will know the location. Our medical team can then examine whether the symptoms are normal or require a higher level of medical attention,” he said.

For persons who don’t know how to download and use the app, he encouraged neighbours or anyone nearby to help them send a picture from their homes.

The app gives the users three options -- ‘Quarantine capture’, ‘General fever symptoms’ and ‘Report crowded spots’. While Quarantine capture requires users who are under quarantine to send in photos of the label pasted outside their homes, persons who are exhibiting symptoms can send in a photo using the fever symptoms option. Furthermore, if any resident comes across a crowded public spot, or shops other than essentials which are functioning or any other mass gathering, they can send in a picture and submit it through the app.

People can go to http://www.chennaicorporation.gov.in/ and click on the ‘Corona monitoring app’ option on the homepage to download the Android app.