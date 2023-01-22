Chennai Corporation develops study spaces in parks to help IAS aspirants

January 22, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has started developing study spaces in parks, creating infrastructure facilities such as benches and light arrangements for IAS aspirants in areas such as Anna Nagar.

IAS aspirants, who are staying in cramped hostels, have started visiting parks in Anna Nagar to find spaces to study, said councillor of ward 104, T.V. Shemmozhi.

“We have more than 20 parks in Anna Nagar. Residents have complained about the gathering of young IAS aspirants in parks. A large number of IAS aspirants from various parts of the country have come to Chennai to prepare for the UPSC civil services examination,” said Mr. Shemmozhi.

“I requested the residents to understand the condition of the students in cramped hostels and how they need a better atmosphere for preparing for the civil services examination. They have a goal of joining the Indian Administrative Service and it is the duty of the Chennai Corporation to help them. We have started developing more benches, more lights and kept the parks open late in the night. We have to increase security and install more CCTV cameras,” he said.

In the past few decades, Chennai has emerged as one of the most important destinations for IAS aspirants, with the mushrooming of IAS coaching centres and hostels for the aspirants.

In a bid to keep the cost affordable, the hostels for the aspirants accommodate more individuals in cramped spaces. After the increase in property tax and water charges, the hostels have increased the rates and accommodated more candidates, to make the cost affordable. Anna Nagar, R.A. Puram and Adyar are some of the localities with a large number of IAS coaching centres in Chennai.