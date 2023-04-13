HamberMenu
Chennai Corporation announces drive to remove abandoned vehicles

The civic officials will first take up enumeration of the abandoned vehicles and issue notices to the owners; 15 days time will be given to remove the abandoned vehicles from the roads

April 13, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Abandoned vehicles seen near the Chintadripet railway station in Chennai.

Abandoned vehicles seen near the Chintadripet railway station in Chennai. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that it will remove all abandoned vehicles from the city roads with the support of the police.

Senior officials, led by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, held a meeting on Tuesday with the police regarding the rise in the number of abandoned vehicles along the 471 bus route roads and more than 40,000 streets.

The Corporation had received several complaints about the civic issues caused by abandoned vehicles along the city roads in all the 15 zones.

The Corporation officials on Thursday announced that the enumeration of the abandoned vehicles will begin in all the 200 wards of the city. The civic body has asked the owners of vehicles to remove the abandoned vehicles from the roads and pavements within 15 days.

After enumeration of the abandoned vehicles, notices will be issued to the owners. Once the abandoned vehicles are seized by the Corporation and the police, the registration numbers of the vehicles will be published online and in newspapers. Owners of the vehicles are requested to submit the documents of the vehicles with the zonal officers to take the vehicles home within 15 days. The vehicles that are not claimed by the owners will be auctioned by the Corporation.

The initiative to remove abandoned vehicles is expected to facilitate improved garbage collection and ease traffic congestion. Officials said the number of abandoned vehicles will be estimated shortly.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

