Chennai-Bengaluru highwayrepair work to start in April

Work on strengthening the 23.2-km stretch between Maduravoyal and Sriperumbudur on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway is expected to commence by April.

An amount of ₹49 crore has been sanctioned for the work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which manages the toll road.

Sources in the NHAI said that tenders had already been called and bids will be received shortly for work on the four-lane road that witnesses over 85,000 passenger car units (PCUs) a day. The toll plaza at Sriperumbudur witnesses 35,000 vehicles every day, in addition to 25,000 two-wheelers and other non-toll paying motorists.

Work is being taken up presently since the proposed widening of the road is likely to take time.

“A detailed project report for the elevated corridor is under preparation,” an NHAI official said.

As part of the work, which is likely to be completed before the next monsoon, installing reflector studs, road signs and lane marking will be taken up.

Lakshmi Rajangam, a resident of Vanagaram, who welcomed the repairs being taken up at junctions, including Vanagaram, Velappanchavadi and Parivakkam, said service lanes should be laid up to Sriperumbudur. “There are service lanes only in small portions. If this additional space is created, it will help local traffic. There is a lot of development on either side, including companies and residential localities, which has led to an enormous increase in two-wheeler traffic,” she said.

Sources in the traffic police said the NHAI was speeded up the work after the High Court stepped. “We hope lighting on the road will be improved. High-mast lights are required at the junctions. Lack of lighting leads to accidents,” said a police officer.

“We have also written to local bodies to prevent cattle from straying on the road and want NHAI to close gaps on medians to ensure that the cattle do not cross the road. Installation of CCTV cameras will help keep an eye on vehicular movement,” said the officer.

NHAI officials said steps would be taken to improve lighting.