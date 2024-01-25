GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai-based ophthalmologist gets Norman Galloway Award

The honour was conferred on him at the 26th Nottingham Eye Symposium and Research Meeting 2024 held on January 19

January 25, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Amar Agarwal

Amar Agarwal | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Amar Agarwal, ophthalmologist and chairman of Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, delivered the Norman Galloway Lecture at the University of Nottingham and received the Norman Galloway Award recently.

The event took place at the 26th Nottingham Eye Symposium and Research Meeting 2024 held on January 19. The meeting was organised for dissemination and discussion of cutting-edge basic science and clinical ophthalmic research. The award was given by Dalia Said, consultant ophthalmologist, and Harminder Singh Dua, the chair and professor of ophthalmology, University of Nottingham, according to a press release.

In his lecture, Dr. Agarwal spoke on various techniques and innovations such as Glued IOL, in which an intraocular lens can be fixed in the eye using tissue glue, and Pre-Descemet’s Endothelial Keratoplasty, an advanced corneal transplantation technique in which a thin 25-micron corneal tissue is used for transplantation, the release said.

