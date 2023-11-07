Chengalpattu administration teams up with organisations to revive waterbodies 

November 07, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Partnering with various voluntary organisations to revive waterbodies and establish new forest patches, the Chengalpattu district administration has identified waterbodies that do not have any encroachments or are minimally encroached for rejuvenation.

In the first phase, the district administration has identified 1,000 waterbodies, prioritised lakes and ponds, particularly in rural areas, for conservation. “The focus is now on waterbodies in rural areas,” Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh said.

Desilting of small ponds in rural pockets and encroachments in peri-urban areas are a major challenge. In some of the large lakes, sluices that have remained neglected pose a problem. Voluntary organisations have been asked to repair such structures. Those in peri-urban areas face the issue of sewage pollution. “The goal now is to restore waterbodies. There is tremendous scope to turn some of the lakes like Tiruneermalai into drinking water sources,” he said.

The district administration has initiated many such conservation efforts, along with various non-governmental organisations like the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), Exnora International and Care Earth Trust and major companies.

‘Blue-Green Chengalpet’ is one of the initiatives being executed along with the EFI. Ten projects to restore waterbodies were kicked off earlier this month. The waterbodies include Keelkattalai lake, Ottiyambakkam lake, Thiruporur block Sembakkam lake, Valayaputhur lake and Polambakkam lake near Melmaruvathur. The organisation would carry out rejuvenation works such as desilting, de-weeding, strengthening of bund, creating bird nesting islands and native plantations. Percolation trenches and recharge wells would also be provided for optimum groundwater recharge.

In Keelkattalai lake, illegal water withdrawal points have been identified. Preliminary works are in progress to demarcate boundaries, create eco-trails and construct a compound wall to prevent dumping of garbage.

Arun Krishnamurthy, EFI founder, said restoration efforts in lakes were either preventive or protective measures aimed at averting further degradation. In Tiruporur block, two lakes in Acharapakkam and Sembakkam, spread over 400 acre, are taken up for conservation. Moreover, afforestation efforts would be started in an area spanning 100 acres. An eco-park will come up on a government land adjacent to the lake with native vegetation and a nature trail. “We are also planning to clean and establish a waterbody and create an eco-park near Medavakkam junction...,” he said.