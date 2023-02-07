February 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Turkey, Syria search for survivors as quake death surpasses 5,000

The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 on Tuesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said the total number of deaths in Turkey had risen to 3,419, with another 20,534 people injured. That brought the number of people killed to 5,102, with another 1,602 people confirmed dead on the Syrian side of the border.

The earthquake struck early Monday morning, bringing down thousands of buildings. Rescuers were racing frantically to find more survivors but their efforts were being impeded by temperatures below freezing and some 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

Rahul Gandhi questions surge in Adani’s fortunes under Modi govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014, as he launched a sharp attack on the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue.

His charges in Lok Sabha drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him to not level “wild allegations” and furnish proof of his claims.

Speaker Om Birla also asked him to focus on the President’s address and disapproved of the Congress leader displaying a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mr. Adani in the business tycoon’s plane to highlight their alleged proximity.

Victoria Gowri appointment | Two views emerge from Supreme Court on what Collegium considered

Two different views emerge from within the Supreme Court on what the Collegium considered before recommending advocate Victoria Gowri for appointment as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court in its resolution on January 17.

On February 6, when petitioners senior advocate R. Vaigai and Anna Mathew made an “extraordinary” mentioning of their challenge to Ms. Gowri’s appointment on the ground that she had made public utterances on social media amounting to “hate speech”, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud orally stated in open court that these “developments” were brought to the attention of the Collegium headed by him after it had “formulated” its January 17 recommendation for her appointment as judge. Chief Justice Chandrachud heads the Collegium.

“There are certain developments which have taken place, in the sense that the Collegium has taken cognisance of what is drawn or came to our notice after we formulated our recommendation on the basis of the proposal of the Chief Justice of the High Court,” the CJI said. The hearing of the case was advanced to Tuesday.

Ram Temple Trust yet to decide whether main idol will be carved from Shaligrama stone from Nepal

The Shri Ram Janmanbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust (SRJTKT), overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is yet to take a call on whether or not the main deity of the temple will be carved out of the holy shaligrama stone sent from Nepal.

Speaking to The Hindu, chairperson of SRJTKT, Nripendra Misra said that the committee, which is formed of the trust, has to first decide how exactly the deity is to look like. “There is already one idol of Ram Lalla there, but we have to have another deity, just behind the original idol. That idol of the deity has to be available for darshan from at least 25 feet away, so the decision is, it will be standing Ramlalla of 4-5 years of age. Two features are extremely important as when a devotee looks at his lord, he wish to meet his eyes with the eyes of the god. And other is the Charan (feet). So, two features are fixed. That the deity will be ‘Samcharan’ (feet at a level available for worship) and features should be such that a child is there, even if there is a bow and arrow carried that will not be real but like a toy for a child,” he said.

Regulations strictly followed while making investments: LIC tells govt amid concerns over exposure to Adani Group cos

Amid concerns in certain quarters over LIC’s exposure to Adani Group companies, the government on February 7 said the insurer has informed that it strictly follows the statutory framework and regulations while making investments.

Last week, State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said it has investments of ₹35,917.31 crore in Adani Group’s debt and equity securities. The amount is 0.975% of the insurer’s total assets under management of more than ₹41.66 lakh crore.

Trial in Narendra Dabholkar murder case likely to be completed in two months: CBI to Bombay HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 7 told the Bombay High Court that the trial into the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar could be concluded in two months if expedited as there are only eight witnesses remaining.

A Division Bench of justices A.S. Gadkari and P.D. Naik was hearing appeal filed by the prime accused in the case Dr. Virendrasinh Tawade, challenging the rejection of his bail by Pune sessions court.

Maharashtra Congress factionalism intensifies as ex-Minister Thorat resigns as Legislative Party leader

The raging cold war within the Maharashtra Congress turned hot after senior Congressman and former State Minister Balasaheb Thorat reportedly resigned from his post as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader following serious differences with Maharashtra Congress unit chief Nana Patole.

According to sources, Mr. Thorat, who had conveyed to the Congress high command about ‘internal politics’ plaguing the party in a recent letter, is believed to have submitted his resignation from the post of party leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as well.

Thirty civilians, 31 security personnel killed in Jammu & Kashmir in 2022

As many as 30 civilians and 31 security personnel were killed and 221 others injured in violence perpetrated by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Lok Sabha was informed on February 7.

Seven civilians and 23 others were injured in the first month of 2023, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply.

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija denied passport’; alleges CID chief’s ‘inaction brazenly infringes upon her rights’

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, has accused the office of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, R. R. Swain of not clarifying her police verification for more than six months and deliberately denying the passport.

In a letter addressed to ADGP Swain, dated January 9, 2023, a copy of which is with The Hindu, Ms. Mufti said that the right to travel abroad is a basic yet fundamental right and it cannot be held hostage to an inordinately long enquiry conducted by respondent or its agencies.

Oil still needed while world transitions to clean energy, says next COP president

Despite the impressive growth of wind and solar power, renewable energy by itself will not be sufficient, particularly to transition industries that are entirely dependent on fossil fuel, according to the president-designate of the next UN summit on climate change.

This year’s Conference of Parties (COP-28) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, which holds one of the world’s largest reserves of oil and gas. The summit’s president-designate is the U.A.E’s Minister for Industry Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Speaking at the ongoing India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he pushed for more investment in minimising the carbon footprint of hydrocarbons.

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

The Army on February 7 said it was prepared to give an appropriate response to any adverse aggressive designs of China in the Ladakh sector, maintaining that the integrity of the country was being ensured through physical patrolling and technical means.

“On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action by the Indian Armed Forces,” General officer Commanding in Chief of Army’s Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said at an investiture ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment area here.

“Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of Forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services,” he said.