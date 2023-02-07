Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

February 07, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Srinagar

The Army on February 7 said it was prepared to give an appropriate response to any adverse aggressive designs of China in the Ladakh sector, maintaining that the integrity of the country was being ensured through physical patrolling and technical means.

"On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action by the Indian Armed Forces," General officer Commanding in Chief of Army's Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said at an investiture ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment area here.

"Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of Forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services," he said.

He said measures to resolve Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway.

"I assure you that the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured," he added.

Lt. Gen Dwivedi said the Northern Command is in a high state of readiness and morale to face constantly evolving threats and challenges.

"The security situation in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the Northern and Western borders. We are committed to defending India's sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the Nation.

"We are maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect our National Interests," he said.

The Army commander said the Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the region.

"The last two years have brought to the fore newer challenges in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict and multiple waves of COVID-19," he said.

"These challenges have only served to strengthen our resolve to be steadfast and determined in our commitment," he added.