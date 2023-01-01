Morning digest | Women’s participation in MGNREGS touches ten-year high this year; most Central govt. offices may go fully digital by Feb. 2023, and more

January 01, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

Women’s participation in MGNREGS at a ten-year high

The proportion of women workers participating in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has touched a ten-year high in the ongoing financial year. According to the latest statistics available with the Union Ministry of Rural Development, 57.8% of the workers who used the scheme this year were women, their highest level of participation since 2012-13.

Most Central government offices may go fully digital by February 2023

As most Central government offices are expected to go fully digital by the end of February 2023, several security measures have been put in place to avoid any cybersecurity incidents such as the recent cyber and ransomware attack at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

India abstains on UNGA resolution asking ICJ opinion on “violation” of Palestinian rights

India abstained in the U.N. General Assembly on a resolution that asked the International Court of Justice for its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “prolonged occupation” and annexation of the Palestinian territory.

Reject those who win a few seats and resort to blackmail, Amit Shah tells people

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a further push to the party making inroads in the Old Mysore, launched a virulent attack on Janata Dal (Secular) that has a strong base in the region, asking people to defeat those “who win a handful of seats and resort to blackmail”. He said that “a vote to JD(S) is a vote to Congress.”

Bihar urban civic poll: women win on 16 out of 17 Mayor seats, a manual scavenger elected as Deputy Mayor in Gaya

In the urban local body election in Bihar, women have scripted history by winning 16 out of the total 17 posts of Mayor and similarly, bagging 11 Deputy Mayor seats. In Gaya, a manual scavenger for several decades, Chinta Devi, was elected to the post of Deputy Mayor.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs to withdraw resignations submitted to Speaker

All the ruling Congress MLAs in Rajasthan who had submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi will withdraw the papers following a directive from the party high command.

2022: A year of scams, arrests and protests in West Bengal

Scams, arrests and protests have dominated the politics of West Bengal in the year 2022. The year started with Trinamool Congress on a triumphant note after its landslide victory in the 2021 Assembly elections. At the beginning of this year, Trinamool was preparing to extend its footprints outside West Bengal, giving Rajya Sabha nominations to leaders from other States.

Haryana roadways bus driver, conductor to be awarded for helping Rishabh Pant

The Uttarakhand police announced that it would reward the Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor for helping cricketer Rishabh Pant get out of the burning car, after he met with a serious accident in Roorkee on Friday.

Underworld gangster ‘Kanjipani’ Imran sneaks into Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka

Notorious underworld gangster Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani’ Imran sneaked into Rameswaram days after his release on bail by a court in Sri Lanka, police sources said on Saturday.

EPFO circular leaves a big chunk of EPS pensioners in the dark about revised scheme

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)’s latest circular, providing an opportunity to a section of pensioners to apply for higher pensions, is silent about those who could not exercise the option for enhanced pension due to the authorities’ interpretation of the cut-off date.

Strengthen BJP base to win all 9 seats in Kalaburagi: B.L. Santosh

Months away for Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh has asked the party leaders and workers to work hard in their respective constituencies for the party’s victory.

Sooner or later, India has to develop Omicron-based boosters

The exponential increase in daily infections — an estimated 250 million people infected in just 20 days in December — and a high number of deaths in China have brought the focus back to booster shots.