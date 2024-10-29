GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mobile app for birth and death registration launched

Home Minister says the app will make the process of registration hassle-free

Updated - October 29, 2024 10:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Janganana Bhawan in New Delhi on October 29, 2024. Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan looks on.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Janganana Bhawan in New Delhi on October 29, 2024. Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan looks on. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the Civil Registration System (CRS) mobile application to “integrate technology with governance”.

Mr. Shah said that the application will make registration of births and deaths seamless and hassle-free by allowing citizens to register at any time, from any place, and in their State’s official language. “It will significantly reduce the time required for registration,” he said in a post on X.

According to The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, all reported births and deaths in the country occurring from October 1, 2023 are to be digitally registered through the Centre’s portal dc.crsorgi.gov.in.

The digital birth certificates will be a single document to prove the date of birth for various services such as admission to educational institutions, government jobs and marriage registration. The centralised database will also help update the National Population Register (NPR), ration cards, property registration and electoral rolls.

Data for the NPR, first collected in 2010 and updated in 2015 through door-to-door enumeration, already includes information on 119 crore residents. NPR is the first step to the creation of the National Register of Citizens (NPR), as per the Citizenship Act.

Mr. Shah also unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Census Building in the capital.

He said that Patel wove the country into a thread of unity, laying the foundation for a strong India. “This statue of the Iron Man, a symbol of struggle and sacrifice for national interest, will continue to inspire everyone as a testament to his unwavering dedication to establishing democratic values in the country,” Mr. Shah said. 

Published - October 29, 2024 10:47 pm IST

