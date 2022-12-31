Strengthen party base to win all 9 seats in Kalaburagi: B.L. Santosh

December 31, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

With months away for Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh has asked the party leaders and workers to work hard in their respective constituencies for the party’s victory.

Speaking at a convention of BJP Shakti Kendra representatives held in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Santosh instructed the party leaders to stop visiting Bengaluru frequently and to stay in their respective constituencies for the next three months to encourage booth-level party workers to come back to power with a resounding victory.

Explaining about the strategies to be followed at the booth level, he asked the leaders to work unitedly to win all the nine assembly constituencies in the Kalaburagi district.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP managed to bag 104 seats. Mr. Santosh called upon the party cadres to work hard to win more seats compared to the last elections.

Mr. Santosh expressed his happiness over party’s [BJP] performance in Kalaburagi North Constituency in the last Assembly elections, which it lost with by a thin margin. He called upon the party workers to leave no stone unturned in the coming elections to win the Kalaburagi North Constituency, which is traditionally a Congress stronghold.

Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, MP Umesh Jadhav, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani, and BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar, and legislatures were present.