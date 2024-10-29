GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noida man arrested for making threatening phone calls to Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique is contesting Maharashtra Assembly elections from Bandra East constituency as NCP candidate

Published - October 29, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Snehal Mutha
NCP candidate from Bandra East constituency Zeeshan Siddique on his way to file nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai on Oct 28, 2024

NCP candidate from Bandra East constituency Zeeshan Siddique on his way to file nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai on Oct 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Bandra Police has arrested one suspect from Noida for allegedly making threatening phone calls to Zeeshan Siddique, the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The threat was made on October 25, according to police sources.

Also read | Baba Siddique murder: suspect nabbed from Ludhiana; 15 arrested so far

The arrested accused had made a phone call threat and then a WhatsApp message on the official number of Zeeshan Siddique, a Bandra police officer told The Hindu. The FIR was filed on Monday and the suspect was arrested at 1 am on Tuesday.

The suspect is originally from Uttar Pradesh but resides in Greater Noida, said the officer.

Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found in phone of one accused, says Mumbai police

Mr. Zeeshan Siddique is contesting Maharashtra Assembly elections from Bandra East constituency as NCP candidate.

Published - October 29, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.