Centre extends last date to register for paddy crop insurance to November 22

November 16, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Chennai

On a request from Tamil Nadu, the Union government has agreed to extend the last date to register for crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the samba, thaladi, and pisanam paddy crops to November 22, 2023.

A release from the State government said farmers had requested that the deadline be extended for the benefit of more farmers. Because of the efforts made by the government, the deadline has been extended, the release said.

Highlighting that the common service centres for registration would function this Saturday and Sunday too, the government urged farmers to make use of the window and enrol for the insurance.

In a statement, the Village Administrative Officers Association thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for making efforts to extend the deadline. General secretary R. Arulraj recalled that the association made a request on Monday for extending the deadline.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu appealed to the Centre to extend the cut-off date and open the National Crop Insurance Portal for enrolment of Paddy II (Special Season) until November 30 for the benefit of 27 districts in the State.

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Tamil Nadu’s Commissioner of Agriculture said the non-release of Cauvery water to the delta districts; the delayed onset of northeast monsoon (last week of October) and inadequate/uneven distribution of rainfall from it; and poor storage in major reservoirs had delayed Paddy-II sowing, resulting in poor insurance coverage.

He said the farmers were unable to access the services of common service centres and financial institutions because of the persistent issues on the National Crop Insurance Portal and the continuous holidays for Dussehra and Deepavali. The farmers’ associations had urged the State to extend the cut-off date for Paddy-II enrolment. Accordingly, the crop insurance companies were requested to give their consent for extension. While a written consent was received from IFFCO Tokio GIC, HDFC ERGO GIC, Future General India Insurance Company Limited, and Universal Sompo General Insurance Limited, the response of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited was awaited, he said.

Assuring the Centre that the State would take steps to control anti-selection (bad risks are more likely than good risks) and moral hazards (change in behaviour after insurance), the Agriculture Commissioner requested the Centre to give approval for extending the cut-off date and open the National Crop Insurance Portal for Paddy II (Special Season) enrolment.

The State had notified insurance units and crops for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana during the Special and Rabi Seasons, 2023-24. The enrolment for Paddy-II (Special Season) started on September 15 this year and the cut-off date was November 15.