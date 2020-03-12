Census: House listing to begin on April 1

The Tamil Nadu government has, in its gazette issued recently, declared the period between April 1 and September 30 this year as the period during which house listing operations of the Census of India 2021 will take place.
The notification by the Secretary of Public Department has published the notification in this regard by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.
During the house listing operations, the Census officers are to ask a total of 31 questions from persons, including some personal particulars and some details regarding the dwelling units, among others.
