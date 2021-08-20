Celebrating Madras, its architectural heritage

Banwarilal Purohit launches book ‘Madras Inked’

Madras Inked: the impressions of an artist and an architect, a book that celebrates Madras and its rich architectural heritage, was launched in the city on Thursday, coinciding with Madras Week.

Launching the book authored by Manohar Devadoss, renowned artist, and Sujatha Shankar, architect and convener, INTACH, Chennai chapter, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said it encapsulated the essence of the city.

The first copies of the book were received by Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali and former judge of the Madras High Court Prabha Sridevan at an event organised by The C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation and Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation.

The Governor, as the chancellor of some universities, said he would write to them to have the book in their libraries as a valuable addition to their collection.

Describing Mr. Devadoss’s drawings as masterpieces, he said it was a delight to see the collection of heritage buildings and landmarks in fine line drawings of Mr. Devadoss accompanied by insightful narratives of Ms. Shankar, which bring out the aspects of architectural character and historical significance of landmarks. Mr. Devadoss had overcome challenges in eyesight in creating such drawings.

The book delved into icons of Madras from public heritage buildings, temples, mosques and churches, streetscapes to Buckingham Canal and heritage bungalows through its 60 impeccable drawings and engaging texts. It would be a learning experience for students to understand the styles and techniques of architecture in the past, he said.

The Governor appreciated both the foundations for their efforts to publish the book.

Recalling about the collaboration, Ms. Shankar said Mr. Devadoss had earlier brought out a book on Madurai. Her suggestion for a dedicated portfolio of Madras had led to the combined efforts to bring out compilations of the city. She also narrated her experiences in creating the book that helped her gain insights into many architectural marvels like Clive house and Guindy Engineering College.

Mr. Devadoss said unlike his other books, Madras Inked had drawings done over six decades for various reasons like magazine covers and his greeting cards project. He lauded Ms. Shankar for meticulous care in unearthing interesting information on subjects.

C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation president Nanditha Krishna and Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation director V. Sriram spoke.

The proceeds from the book sale would go to charity organisations: Mahesh Memorial Trust for the Paediatric Oncology Centre at Cancer Institute, Govel Trust for the Mahema Devadoss Endowment of Aravind Eye Care System and The C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation for Saraswathi Kendra Learning Centre for Children.