Celebrating lives of children who have braved the odds

Braving frequent quarrels in her family and poverty, 15-year-old Jayashri from Kottivakkam has been selected to take part in the national netball tournament, organised by the School Games Federation of India in December.

J. Sam Dicrose of Korrukupet, who dropped out of school due to poverty, is back in school now and is creating awareness about homelessness through the parai dance form, helping other dropouts rejoin school.

These and many other children are battling odds and overcoming adversity. Their stories figure in a collection chronicling the lives of 30 children across Tamil Nadu who not only fought for their rights, but those of others too.

The collection was released by UNICEF to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

The work was released by Pinaki Chakraborty, chief of UNICEF, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and the first copy was received by M.P. Nirmala, chairperson, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. A collection of key issues/recommendations was also released on the occasion by members of Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children. Ms. Nirmala encouraged children to speak up on key issues in their locality. She asked them to directly convey their problems to the district collector. “There have been instances where children have stopped child marriages,” she said.

Education key

Mr. Chakraborty highlighted the importance of education for children. “If we are not able to invest on children’s education, sports and health, the cost of that will be huge for society in future. Children’s right to participation should be respected in all activities and programmes that concern them,” he added.

During a presentation on their key recommendations, the children highlighted issues such as female infanticide, malnutrition, impact of forced eviction on children, lack of playgrounds, child marriage and trafficking, among other issues.

Virgil D’Sami, state convenor, Forum for Promotion of Child Participation, and Sugata Roy, communication specialist, UNICEF, Chennai were also present on the occasion.