HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB executed 86 non-bailable warrants last month 

August 27, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch(CCB) of Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has executed 86 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) in the last one month.

Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has ordered to nab absconding accused involved in cases of CCB who have been issued pending NBWs and produce them before courts.

Under the direct supervision of the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), police teams launched an investigation and a search to nab absconding accused. From July 17 to August 16, the CCB arrested 86 accused who were issued NBWs and involved in bank fraud, fake passport, usury, chit fund fraud and land grab, said a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.