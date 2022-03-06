CCB arrests two gangs involved in job racket

The accused had collected ₹4 crore from several aspirants with a promise to get them govt. jobs

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Sunday arrested two gangs which had cheated several job aspirants of nearly ₹4 crore.

The police said that based on several complaints registered at the police headquarters that some persons had collected huge amount of money from the candidates promising them jobs in government departments, Commissioner Shankar Jiwal formed two special teams under the Job Racket wing of the CCB.

A team headed by Inspector Kalarani was assigned the investigation into complaints of a gang cheating job aspirants of more than ₹3 crore. During investigation, the team found that a gang of four had cheated more than 100 persons by collecting original degree certificates and printing fake identity card and organising medical checkup. The four-member gang, headed by R. Renuka of Nanmangalam, was arrested. The remaining three accused were identified as A. Gandhi of Saidapet, V. Mohanraj of Nerkundram and K. Rajendran of Theni district.

The police team recovered 70 original degree certificates, documents of property estimated at ₹40 lakh, gold jewellery, four-wheelers, two-wheelers and an investment document pertaining to a brick kiln unit. Also ₹5 lakh cash and bank deposits of ₹10 lakh were seized from the accused persons.

Two arrested

A special team headed by Inspector Murugesan arrested two persons, including a professor of a private law college for collecting money from persons with a promise to get them jobs in a central government undertakings. A complaint was filed by Divya of Kodungaiyur that two persons had taken money to get her a job in the Indian Railway.

The special team found that the accused P. Santhi of Vadapalani and K. Bakthavatsalam of Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district had taken money from 17 job aspirants. Santhi was working as a professor in a private law college. Both the accused were arrested and several gold jewellery items bought were seized from them.