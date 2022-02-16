The accused allegedly collected ₹1.70 crore promising the candidates to get job in Southern Railway

CHENNAI

A 37-year-old accused from Walajah was arrested by the job racket wing of the CCB for allegedly duping job aspirants after promising them jobs under sports quota in Southern Railway.

The accused was identified as S. Jayakanthan, 37, of Edapalayam village, near Walajah, Ranipet district. He was arrested following a complaint from Vinodh of Baranipudur who alleged that the accused received ₹10 lakh for getting appointments as AEs to him and his brother in Southern Railway and handed over fake appointment orders. The accused had claimed that he was a Kabbadi coach in Southern Railway.

On receiving money for different posts in Railways from 43 job aspirants, he gave fake appointment orders and cheated them of ₹1.70 crore, the investigation revealed.

