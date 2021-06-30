CB-CID interrogates Siva Shankar Baba

Court grants agency 3-day custody

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) on Tuesday conducted custodial interrogation of Siva Shankar Baba, who was arrested on charges of sexually harassing minor girls.

Based on the complaint of victims, three cases were registered under the POCSO Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act by the All-Women police, Mamallapuram, against him.

He was arrested by the CB-CID a fortnight ago in New Delhi and brought to Chennai, and was remanded in judicial custody. Subsequently, another person, Sushmitha, a teacher who allegedly aided him, was also arrested.

He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after he complained of ill-health while at the Chengalpattu sub-jail. In the meantime, the CB-CID filed a petition, seeking a special court in Chengalpattu to order custodial interrogation for eight days. On being discharged from the hospital, he was produced before the court on Monday, and it granted permission for three-day custodial interrogation.

On Tuesday, the CB-CID team took him to the school in Kelambakkam and the premises of his ashram. Investigation is on.