HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Catch the Gulmohar’s last blush in Chennai 

August 21, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
A glmohar crowing the NIEPMD bus stop at Muttukadu

A glmohar crowing the NIEPMD bus stop at Muttukadu | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Gulmohar (delonix regia) is called the may-flower tree, a title that passes over the fact that this tree “bats” deep, in these parts putting up a display extending far into August.

In Chennai, it begins to be in bloom in March-April, reaching its acme in May (hence the title). However, it tastes real glory only when it is almost spent, that is in August when it has carried the bat occupying the crease “as the last batsman standing” when most other peers have long ceased to put out a floral display.

It scores by contrast, as most of the trees around together put out a uni-colour show, being all green, this one catching attention like lips wearing thick red paint.

For example, driving down the one-way Haddows Road right now, one can experience an explosion of red. A gulmohar peeping out of the Haddows Road park (which sprawls over the Nungambakkam Canal) is still in bloom. With a majority of the other trees on the road “exercising restraint”, the over-the-top performance by this gulmohar is all the more eye-catching.

For the next few days, there will be “runs” off the Gulmohar’s bat.

Related Topics

gardening

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.