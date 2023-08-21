Catch the Gulmohar’s last blush in Chennai 

August 21, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Gulmohar (delonix regia) is called the may-flower tree, a title that passes over the fact that this tree “bats” deep, in these parts putting up a display extending far into August.

In Chennai, it begins to be in bloom in March-April, reaching its acme in May (hence the title). However, it tastes real glory only when it is almost spent, that is in August when it has carried the bat occupying the crease “as the last batsman standing” when most other peers have long ceased to put out a floral display.

It scores by contrast, as most of the trees around together put out a uni-colour show, being all green, this one catching attention like lips wearing thick red paint.

For example, driving down the one-way Haddows Road right now, one can experience an explosion of red. A gulmohar peeping out of the Haddows Road park (which sprawls over the Nungambakkam Canal) is still in bloom. With a majority of the other trees on the road “exercising restraint”, the over-the-top performance by this gulmohar is all the more eye-catching.

For the next few days, there will be “runs” off the Gulmohar’s bat.