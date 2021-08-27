Chennai

Car crashes into shop in Neelankarai, one killed

An elderly woman, who was purchasing vegetables from a roadside shop in Neelankarai, was killed after a car ran amok on East Coast Road and rammed the shop on Thursday.

The deceased C. Kannamma, 70, was a resident of Bethel Nagar of Injambakkam, and the shopkeeper Dinesh Kumar, 46, and another bystander Adhiveerapandian, 71, suffered injuries. The four men, who travelled in the car, also sustained injuries in the accident, and all of them, including the driver Ravi Kumar, had consumed alcohol, the police said.

The Adyar traffic investigation police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and investigation is on.


