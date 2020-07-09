Chennai

Cancel recent tenders called by Highways Department: Arappor Iyakkam

Tenders should be floated only for relaying roads that were in a bad condition, says NGO

Arappor Iyakkam has urged the State government to cancel tenders recently called by the Highways Department and utilise the money to provide economic relief for citizens, MSMEs and COVID-19 expenses.

In a letter written to the Secretaries of Finance and Highways Departments, the NGO’s convener Jayaram Venkatesan, said the State was under severe economic stress. Therefore, expenditure must be re-prioritised according to the recommendations of the Rangarajan Committee to help the unorganised sectors.

Tenders should be floated only for relaying roads that were in a bad condition. This should be done through small budget tenders creating the economic boost required, he said, in a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 12:25:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cancel-recent-tenders-called-by-highways-department-arappor-iyakkam/article32026038.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY