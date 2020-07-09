Cancel recent tenders called by Highways Department: Arappor Iyakkam

Arappor Iyakkam has urged the State government to cancel tenders recently called by the Highways Department and utilise the money to provide economic relief for citizens, MSMEs and COVID-19 expenses.

In a letter written to the Secretaries of Finance and Highways Departments, the NGO’s convener Jayaram Venkatesan, said the State was under severe economic stress. Therefore, expenditure must be re-prioritised according to the recommendations of the Rangarajan Committee to help the unorganised sectors.

Tenders should be floated only for relaying roads that were in a bad condition. This should be done through small budget tenders creating the economic boost required, he said, in a press release.