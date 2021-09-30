Chennai

Boy dies after being hit by motorcycle in Nolambur

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a speeding two-wheeler hit his bicycle in Nolambur on Tuesday evening.

The victim was identified as N. Hariharan, of Chettiyar Agaram, the son of a police sub-inspector, Nithyanandam.

The police said when Hariharan was returning home from school on his bicycle, a bike hit him from behind.Both Hariharan and the bike rider, identified as V. Jayaraman, 27, of Porur, were injured. They were taken to a private hospital, where the boy was declared brought dead.

The Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case and investigation is under way.


