Book about Equitas’ social reform initiatives released

Bank with a Soul: Equitas, a book by retired IAS officer C.K. Gariyali was released by Duvvuri Subbarao, former Reserve Bank of India Governor, recently.

Dr. Gariyali, who is a founder trustee of EDIT (Equitas Development Initiative Trust), has chronicled the journey of Equitas and the trust in transforming the lives of women with frequent social reform initiatives, and how they helped in setting up micro-enterprises and in pioneering financial inclusivity.

Empowering women

In the book, she writes about, how as a founder trustee, she has seen Equitas go beyond banking and play a role in empowering over 30 lakh women by lending to them and helping them set up micro-enterprises, improving their income and enhancing their quality of life through health camps, job fairs and skill training.

“The strength of Equitas lies in forging partnerships, and they are currently setting up a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in partnership with the Sri Sringeri Sarada Math in the city for providing affordable cancer treatment to the people,” Dr. Gariyali said, and added that, “I hope other banks and corporates in India will also do more for the social development of the country with commitment, and get inspired by the Equitas model.”