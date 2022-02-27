Blue Cross launches animal ambulance for treatment of strays

The service will be available in Chennai and its outskirts

The service will be available in Chennai and its outskirts

For the on-site treatment of strays in distress, Blue Cross of India and Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation, launched a mobile animal ambulance on Sunday.

“This is the country’s first such facility on wheels for strays and is fully equipped and customised for their treatment. In several instances, injured animals on the streets can be treated on site and left with their local caretakers instead of being brought to overcrowded shelters,” said S. Chinny Krishna, chairman, Blue Cross of India. He said they were happy to associate with Four Paws and initiate the service in the city and its outskirts.

The ambulance was flagged off by Madras High Court Justice Anita Sumanth, who lauded the initiative and said this would greatly help with the timely treatment of animals and prevent instances of them being displaced from areas they are familiar with.

The animal care ambulance has a treatment table, an inverter, two fans, a fridge, drawers to keep bandages and sterile products, overhead cupboards to keep medical equipment and a washbasin. There is also a stretcher trolley, provisions to administer intravenous fluids to pets, oxygen cylinders, removable cages for holding dogs and dog-catching equipment.

On an average, the Blue Cross in Chennai receives around 800 queries a day, among which over 100 are rescue calls. “The vehicle will be driven by a para-veterinarian, who is familiar with handling animals, and will have a doctor as well. Based on the condition of the animal, they can either treat it on site or bring it back to Blue Cross if more medical intervention is needed,” said Vinod Kumar, manager, Blue Cross.