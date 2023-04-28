HamberMenu
BJP panchayat president murdered near Sriperumbudur

Mr. Sankar was on his way to his village near Sriperumbudur on Poonamallee High Road when an unidentified gang waylaid his car near Nazarathpet signal and threw a country bomb at his vehicle.

April 28, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
 P.P.G. Sankar 

 P.P.G. Sankar  | Photo Credit: Twitter / @annamalai_k

A 42-year-old panchayat president of Valarpuram village near Sriperumbudur, who was also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, was murdered by an unidentified gang near Nazarthpet in Chennai on April 27 late in the night. 

Police identified the deceased as P.P.G. Sankar, who was the State treasurer for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe wing of the BJP.  

On April 27, Mr. Sankar was on his way to his village near Sriperumbudur on Poonamallee High Road when an unidentified gang waylaid his car near Nazarathpet signal and threw a country bomb at his vehicle.  

The gang then chased Sankar, who got off the car, and hacked him to death.  

A senior police officer said, the gang fled from the spot after the murder.  

Nazarathpet police rushed to the spot and sent the victim’s body to Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital in Chennai for a post-mortem examination.  

The Kancheepuram district police have formed special teams to nab the offenders. 

