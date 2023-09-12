Bike taxi rider arrested for sexually harassing a woman in Chennai

September 12, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

All Women Police, Royapettah, on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man part-time bike taxi rider for allegedly sexually assaulting a young college student during a ride.

Police sources said the student booked a bike taxi from Choolaimedu to reach her relative’s house in Royappettah. During the ride, he driver applied brakes suddenly and touched her in an inappropriate manner. Despite her warning, he continued with his ways and she recorded his act on her mobile phone.

The woman alerted her relative, who was waiting at Choolaimedu. On reaching the destination, she caught him with the help of her relatives and handed him over to Royapettah police. He was taken to the police station and interrogated. He was booked under 354A (Sexual Harassment) of IPC and TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

The suspect has been identified as Ramesh, 27, of Mogappair. He was driving a bike taxi part-time while working in an eatery. He has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court, said the police.