Bicycle thief arrested in Pallavaram

On interrogating him, the police found out that he was working as a daily wager at a hardware shop in Pallavaram by day and was stealing cycles from households at night.

Personnel from the Sankar Nagar police station on Saturday arrested a suspect who was involved in a series of bicycle thefts in Pallavaram and Pozhichalur areas and recovered 50 bicycles from him.

Following a series of complaints from the residents of Pallavaram, Pozhichalur, Pammal and Anakaputhur, a special team of police scrutinised CCTV camera footage at several places and traced the suspect, who identified as Kumar, 32 of Thiruneermalai. On interrogating him, the police found out that he was working as a daily wager at a hardware shop in Pallavaram by day and was stealing cycles from households at night.

He scaled the walls of houses and stole bicycles. Since the cycles were not that valuable, no one came forward to lodge a complaint with the police. So, he continued committing the thefts,the police said. He was remanded in judicial custody.