Beer sales keep pace with temperature

Beer sales have picked up early this summer across Tamil Nadu, recording an increase of 10% when compared to the last two years. From mid-February, beer sales have been rising, liquor analysts said. Usually sales pick up only from March.

Though exact numbers could not be ascertained, salesmen in charge of Tasmac shops said that demand for beer had gone up by 7-10%. But with the model code of conduct in place, though there is demand, liquor outlets are not able to sell more than 4-5 bottles per person.

Restricting supply

“In December 2018 and January 2019, we sold on an average 17-20 cases of beer per day (each case has 12 bottles). From last month, we have been selling 20 cases per day,” said the manager of an outlet in Egmore. “But from last week, we are ensuring that we restrict the number of bottles per person as per the election guidelines. The demand is high but we are restricting supply,” he added.

In an outlet near Chepauk, the person in-charge said beer sales increased during summer, which mostly coincided with the IPL season. “The flying squads are closely monitoring us and we are tightening sales. Even though there is demand for beer, we are informing tipplers that we can’t give them more than 4 bottles,” he said. Similar sales trends was seen at other liquor outlets in the city. Salesmen anticipate that after elections, beer sales will definitely increase by 25-30% this year.

A senior official from The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac), the State-run liquor retail monopoly, said beer sales had gone up but the growth was uniform. He explained, “Beer sales are up 10-12% but you cannot compare with last year. In 2017-18 liquor sales were down due to the closure of outlets,” he said.

Falling sales

During 2017, liquor outlets functioning on State and National Highways were asked to wing up operations following a Supreme Court order. Many liquor outlets downed shutters, which again led to fall in sales in certain pockets.

Beer sales were down in 2014 and 2015 due to a hike in liquor prices. Tasmac had hiked liquor prices twice in the second half of 2014. In April 2016, sales improved and went up 20%.

Pubs across the city have also witnessed an increase in beer sales. The manager of a popular pub said that with temperatures rising and the IPL fever on, beer sales had doubled.