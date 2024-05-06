BCAS approval for DigiYatra service at Chennai airport shortly

May 06, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is likely to give its approval this week for the DigiYatra service at Chennai airport.

Though the service was supposed to be launched at Chennai airport by March 31, there has been a delay as Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been waiting for the crucial BCAS clearance.

The DigiYatra service has been implemented across the country in numerous airports, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune. Work has been underway for a few months now to roll out the facility in the city airport and trials were completed recently.

The sources said the inspection by the BCAS team has been completed sometime back and they may issue the approval for the service shortly. Apart from looking at some of the important security parameters, they also had to check if the facility was fool proof, a source said.

“There were issues of the facility causing false alarms for the CISF authorities in a few airports in the past and subsequently the problem was resolved. Here, we are checking thoroughly so that no such issues occur. This aside, we also had to check the ease of use for passengers. From our inspection, we did not find any major issues,” an AAI official said.

The DigiYatra system that works by means of facial recognition technology has been brought in with the aim of decreasing the time an air passenger spends to finish check-in and security check procedures.

A passenger who registers in the app can use the facility at the airport; once he / she keys in the journey details, a QR Code will be generated and the passenger can show the code at the DigiYatra e-gate and quickly complete the pre-boarding procedures.