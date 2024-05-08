GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladeshi woman undergoes limb preservation surgery in Chennai hospital

Published - May 08, 2024 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old woman from Bangladesh, who was diagnosed with Giant Cell Tumour (GCT) in her right distal femur with pathological fracture, underwent limb preservation surgery at a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the woman experienced persistent pain and swelling in her right knee. The pain worsened, making simple tasks like walking, difficult. At Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of GCT. Ravi Kumar Kirubanandan, orthopaedic surgeon and his team identified limb preservation as the solution for her condition. She underwent the surgery in which her right distal femur was replaced. The approach eradicated the tumour and restored her mobility.

