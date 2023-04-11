HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. State Commission for Women asks government to take action against Kalakshetra 

The SCW had held an inquiry and submitted a report to the government following complaints of sexual harassment from students at the institute, who recently staged a protest; one faculty member was subsequently arrested; the SCW has called for criminal cases against three more and for action against the management

April 11, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A scene outside Kalakshetra, where students had staged demonstrations, earlier this month. File

A scene outside Kalakshetra, where students had staged demonstrations, earlier this month. File | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

The State Commission for Women (SCW) has asked the Tamil Nadu government and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to take suitable action against Kalakshetra Foundation, following complaints of sexual harassment from students there. 

This recommendation was made by the SCW chairperson A.S. Kumari to the government, following her visit to the Kalakshetra campus where she held an enquiry with the students, who staged a days-long protest recently, with regard to the sexual harassment they said they had to face from some members of the faculty.  

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission submits report on Kalakshetra allegations to government

One of the faculty members, Hari Padman, an assistant professor, was arrested following a complaint from a former female student. The SCW has also said a criminal case should be registered against repertory artists Sreenath, Sanjit Lal and Sai Krishnan and criminal investigations should follow.

The SCW said legal action should be taken against the management of the institution as well.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.