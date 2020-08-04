Baby treated for rare birth defect at Chennai hospital

A baby born with a rare condition was successfully treated at a city hospital recently.
A pregnant woman from Andhra Pradesh was referred to the Rainbow Children’s Hospital.
An antenatal scan revealed that some of the baby’s internal organs were outside the body in a large sac, a condition called omphalocele. Normally, such a pregnancy would be terminated since the associated cardiac, lung and genetic problems would lower the child’s survival rate.
But since the parents decided against it, the woman was shifted to Rainbow Children’s Hospital as her term was about to end. The baby was delivered through a Caesarean section by a team of doctors and then shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit.
The baby was stabilised for a day and then taken into surgery. Surgeons opened the sac containing the liver and intestine and pushed the organs back into the abdominal cavity.
10-day procedure
The liver was kept in a temporary artificial (silo) bag and over a period of 10 days the organ was pushed into the abdominal cavity slowly. When the liver was fully inside, the abdominal cavity was surgically closed.
The infant was on ventilator support throughout the procedure.
The expert team was led by paediatric and neonatal surgeon G. Moorthy, along with urologist and paediatric surgeon Senthil Ganesh, surgeon M. Raghul, lead consultant neonatology Rahul Yadav and senior consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology Vidhya Moorthy. The baby was discharged after 40 days and was doing well, hospital authorities said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath