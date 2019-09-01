Awareness rally on eye donation

Rotary Rajan Eye Bank and the Rotary Club of Madras, T. Nagar, on Sunday organised an eye donation awareness rally to mark National Eye Donation Fortnight.

Students from several city colleges, including Women’s Christian College, Ethiraj College, Loyola College and Vivekananda College, participated in the awareness rally.

National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed from August 25 to September 8.

Actor Shiva flagged off the rally and pledged to donate his eyes. Thanking students for having turned up in large numbers to participate in the rally, he encouraged them to take a pledge to donate their eyes.

Chandramohan, district governor R.I. Distrit 3232 and Satish, district director (Community Services- Health) were present for the flag-off.

“Children below 15 years account for nearly 60% of people with corneal blindness, and if more people pledge to donate their eyes, we can eradicate this blindness in children,” said Dr. Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital.

He emphasised on the importance of roping in youngsters to create awareness and said it would positively impact the community.